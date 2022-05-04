Comedian Dave Chapelle was attacked Tuesday night while performing at the Hollywood Bowl. The comedian, one of the most important figures in this industry, appeared at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles as part of a comedy festival organized by Netflix. Towards the end of the performance, a man who has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee came onstage to try to take him down. The security team immediately intervened along with some of the guests present. Lee was taken to the hospital and is now required to post a $30,000 bond. Police say the attacker was armed with a fake gun.

Details of the incident are still being pieced together, but the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed it has apprehended a man carrying a replica of a weapon “that can eject a knife blade” when fired correctly, although no has clarified if he tried to use it. The comedian was not injured. “I don’t know if this was part of the show, but I took this black man by the head and his hair was like a sponge, absorbent,” Chappelle joked after the incident, which caused a stir in one of the events that had aroused the most expectation in the Netflix Festival.

More information

Far from stopping the show, after the aggression, as how do you pick up The Hollywood ReporterChappelle, 48, regained his composure and even dared to make a comment about it, assuring that the attacker in question “was a trans man.” A comment by Chappelle that makes direct reference to the controversy caused by some of his jokes in The Closer, available on Netflix, and which have been interpreted as transphobic. In fact, the controversy in this regard was such that several platform workers called a strike when it premiered last October to protest the content, in addition to accusing him of the dismissal of a transgender employee who protested against the program. The demonstrations reached the doors of the platform’s offices, where LGTBIQ employees and activists were summoned.

Years ago, the comedian starred in one of the most notorious and bizarre scares in the world of entertainment. Without giving any explanation, the American left the recording of the program Chappelle’s Show, putting an end to a million-dollar contract and triggering speculation about the real reasons. “Everything that has been said is completely false. We have the most irresponsible press in the world”, he assured when he came back, about the rumors of suicide, kidnapping and addictions that circulated after his departure. He was missing from 2005 to 2016, when he was a guest at Saturday night Live and signed, at the beginning of the following year, the most expensive contract in the history of Netflix with a comedian, worth 60 million euros.

Chappelle’s humor is always controversial and revolves, in many cases, around racial and gender issues, although some of his latest interventions have affected the culture of cancellation. Throughout his career he has not even hesitated to shoot President George Bush with a series of skits in which he portrayed how the ruler would have behaved during his term if he had been black, something that generated enormous controversy in the country, whose discomfort reached the White House. “I don’t understand politics, but I couldn’t vote for George Bush. It is not something that has to do with politics: it is because we know that Bush snorted cocaine and I do not want to have a cocaine addict in the White House. Damn, this is very serious! A cokehead could sell the nuclear secrets for 20 or 30 dollars!” he said in one of his jokes.