Music podcast unraveled in previous seasons dissect the deeper meanings of hip-hop albums. Now creator Cole Cuchna inside on the cutting table, Bo Burnham’s 2021 lockdown comedy show. In that film, the comedian looks at his ailing mental condition during the pandemic in songs and skits. Cuchna puts every line of text, transition and look of Burnham under a magnifying glass, turning it into a sort of insert for watching the show. The pleasant pace and accuracy of Cuchna’s observations never makes this line-by-line analysis boring. Cuchna explains in great detail how Burnham’s songs about sexting and difficult FaceTime sessions with his mother conceal a self-examination about his value as a performer.

music analysis 7 episodes of 45 min. Spotify