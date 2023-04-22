Australian comedian Barry Humphries died on Saturday at the age of 89. Report that Australian media. Humphries had been hospitalized for weeks for various health problems, but according to the Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald the comedian insisted all along that his condition was not serious.

Dame Edna Everage, Humphries’ most famous creation, became a hit in the 1970s and got her own talk show in the late 1980s: The Dame Edna Everage Experience. In this, celebrities were interviewed by Dame Edna. The Australian’s other characters included Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone. Dame Edna was known for her lilac hair, extravagant glasses and colorful dresses.

Humphries was hospitalized in February after falling in his Sydney apartment and requiring hip surgery. In March, the comedian said he expects to recover quickly and even announced plans to tour the country.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese describes Humphries as “a great prankster, satirist, writer and one of a kind.” Humphries’ family says he was loved by all fans and that his characters “who made millions of people laugh will live on”. Humphries died in the presence of his wife, children and ten grandchildren.