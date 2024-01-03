Francisco Rodríguez Iglesias, known artistically as Arévalo, has died at the age of 76 at his home in Valencia. According to the magazine Week, citing family sources, his son found him dead at home, although the causes of death are currently unknown. The Union of Actors and Actresses has confirmed the death of the interpreter by publishing an image on social media a few minutes later. “Rest in peace,” they wrote in X.

Arévalo was born in Madrid, but was raised in Catarroja, a municipality in the province of Valencia. He started in the entertainment world as part of El Bombero Torero, a bullfighting comedy show. In the late 70s and early 80s he began to gain fame for his “gangs and sissies” jokes, with which he recorded about thirty cassette tapes that were bought at gas stations. In addition, he participated in several films, series and plays. In 1981 he made his film debut with the movie Your majesty laughter, but great popularity reached him in 1983, when he began to appear weekly on the famous TVE program One, two, three… answer again. He then went through other programs while performing in nightclubs and stages throughout Spain. She continued with several comedy films and some television series. With a career that spanned five decades, Arévalo became one of the most popular comedians in Spain in the 1980s.

In 1997 Antena 3 offered him his own space, Arévalo y Cía, in which he performed a series of sketches accompanied by actors and comedians such as Manolo Cal, José Carabias, Javivi, Malena Gracia, Marta de Pablo and Idoia Rossi.

Arévalo's jokes have aged very poorly and today his thick and offensive humor squeaks. But it was a different time, the eighties, and his style was tremendously popular. One of the presentations of his repertoire could not be clearer: “Let's laugh, laugh at Arévalo's jokes. “Of Andalusians, of ladybugs, of gangsters and of truck drivers.”

Already in the 2000s he participated in several television contests. In 2005 competed in the reality show The farm. Between 2007 and 2009 she frequently attended the Canal Sur Television The afternoon with Mariapresented by Maria del Montewhere he told jokes and made sketches. In 2011 she starred in the play Two Twins together with Bertín Osborne and later he also collaborated in Deluxe Saturday.

In recent years Arévalo was very active on social networks, in which he often showed photographs of his daily life and meetings with personalities. This aspect caused him a disagreement with his friend Bertín Osborne in 2017, after the comedian published a photo of a paella in which Osborne, King Emeritus Juan Carlos and Infanta Elena appeared, among others. His publication was not liked, according to Arévalo himself on television, neither by Bertín nor by the Royal House itself. Months later, however, they publicly reconciled during the broadcast of the program. My house is yours, presented by Osborne.