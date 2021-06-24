OfPatrick Mayer shut down

Green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock has to take swipes from comedian Annette Frier on YouTube. A political message is hidden behind it.

Munich – Criticism of the election program of the Greens, attacks by CSU boss Markus Söder from Bavaria, a jumble about her résumé – Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock has to prove herself before the federal election in 2021. Now there was also a malicious swipe from the well-known comedian Annette Frier, clicked a thousand times on the online video platform YouTube.

In the article, Frier is kidding the political goals of the 40-year-old top candidate for the successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), or rather what Baerbock allegedly forgets in her promises. On behalf of ONE, an international movement that works to end extreme poverty and preventable diseases by 2030.

Federal election 2021: Annette Frier kidding the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock

“Dear Annalena: Hello, here is your conscience. I am very curious what you will say today, “says Frier. Sequences from Baerbock’s speech are repeatedly interspersed, to which Frier then reacts. When it comes to climate protection, she says, for example: “That really calms me down, climate protection is one of the very important goals of the 2030 Agenda, thanks.”

Frier cheerfully gives tips and looks moody. “Have you thought of including the fight against extreme poverty and hunger in the speech? No! Don’t tell me that you forgot that, please ?! “, she asks into the camera and advises:” Sorry, you have to say now that with the 2030 Agenda we also have a responsibility to poorer countries! “

Federal election 2021: Annette Frier teases Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock

But Frier also has sharp criticism. “Well Annalena, that can be done better. Well, if I were you, I’d have a lump in my throat, honestly, “says the 47-year-old TV comedian and says when Baerbock takes a sip of water:” Hm, drinking water, very good. Incidentally, item 6 is on the 2030 Agenda, just on the sidelines. ”

When Annalena Baerbock gives a lecture on Europe and Germany, she asks insistently: “And the rest of the planet? There is still room for improvement, one has to say. Be glad that you have me, I will continue to remind you. ”That should be an intensive task, the federal election in 2021 is scheduled for September 26th. Then when Baerbock wants to become the second female chancellor in Germany and the first head of government of the Greens in the federal government. (pm)