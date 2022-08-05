





Jô Soares died in the early hours of this Friday (5) at the age of 84. The information was confirmed by his ex-wife Flavia Pedras on social media.

“Actor, comedian, director and writer Jô Soares passed away a few minutes ago. He left us at the Sírio Libanês hospital in São Paulo, surrounded by love and care. The funeral will be for family and close friends only,” she wrote when posting a picture of Jô on her profile.

+ Former councilor, accused of creating the most famous militia in Rio, is shot dead

“So, those who, throughout their more than 60 years of career, have had fun with their characters, repeated their catchphrases, smiled with the sharp intelligence of this comedian, celebrate, make a toast to your life. The life of a guy in love with the country where he was born and chose to live, to try to transform, through laughter, into a better place,” she continued. “Long live you my Bitiko, Acorn, Offal, Pet, Crap, Fat. You are proud of everyone who shared life with you in some way. I thank the lords of Time and Space, for having given me the good fortune to let our lives intersect. Thank you for the asthma-inducing laughs, for our homes my way, for the trips to the fanciest and meanest places, for the amount of movies you thought I was lucky I didn’t remember to see again, and for the indecent amount of ice cream that we took watching. Thank you forever, for the joys and also for the sufferings we cause ourselves. Even these made us more and better. Eternal love, yours, Bitika”

On social media, friends and fans mourned his death. “Brazil today lost a unique artist, a comedian who loved his craft above all, an outstanding actor. A brilliant interviewer. A citizen who loved his country and his friends. Jô Soares, thank you for so much!”, wrote Zélia Duncan.

In a post on social media, Adriane Galisteu thanked Jô for “so many laughs, so many conversations and all the teachings”.

“My God the world without you…. My beloved friend, director, adviser, neighbor, what a sadness… you have always been surrounded by love and will always be so! I will continue to applaud you and through your works learning from you! Thank you for so many laughs, so many conversations for all the teachings.”

Son of businessman Orlando Heitor Soares and Mercedes Leal Soares, José Eugênio Soares was born on January 16, 1938 in Rio de Janeiro. At the age of 12, he moved with his family to Europe, where he considered pursuing a diplomatic career, but his love for art spoke louder.

With an extensive career, he was a comedian, television presenter, writer, director and actor. His first role was in “O Homem do Sputnik”, Carlos’ 1958 manga.

Three years later, he started working at TV Record, where he acted in programs such as “La Reuve Chic”, “Jô Show” and “A Família Trapo”, in addition to writing the “Simonetti Show”.

His career as a presenter began on the Brazilian Television System (SBT) with the program “Jô Soares Onze e Meia”, which aired between 1988 and 1999. In 2000, the comedian started what became his most famous program, “ Programa do Jô”, ended in 2016.







