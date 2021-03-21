Eleven days from the end of the League, the concept of “final” seems scandalous for everything that can come in this decisive stretch of the national championship. Nevertheless, this Sunday in Valdebebas there was a sensation that could well be served in the last matches of the Primera Iberdrola. It was and was an “anticipated final”, as pointed out by some of its protagonists in the previous one. The duel between Real Madrid and Levante did not disappoint in terms of game, chances and goals. The tension on the green was denoted in each pass and play, leaving an authentic show on Field 11 of CD Real Madrid.

Finally, the victory was in the hands of Levante. And he did it after a end of heart attack in which the granotas took advantage of Madrid’s desperation to hit through a comeback in extremis. Thus, the second place in the standings was even more dyed Barça to ward off white and continue to secure the ticket for Europe for the Valencian team.

Levante came out with the best position in the game, although Real Madrid soon found its place. The granota box warned in the first minutes that he had not arrived as far as the capital to walk Against an opponent he had to add to reverse the 1-2 defeat of the first leg in Buñol. Toletti, Lucía Gómez and Esther they raised the alarms in the white defense, which experienced the first approaches without great danger.

Kaci dressed as a scorer

Although the offensive weight began with a Valencian accent, the first big chance of the match came from the boots of a madridista. It was the veteran Aurélie Kaci who was in charge of silencing Valdebebas for an instant. The Frenchwoman signed a right hand from outside the area that forced María Valenzuela to remove from her sleeve a saving hand whose weight was worth gold.

A thorn stuck to Kaci, who jumped onto the field wanting to be a leading scorer. And he did. Although for this it was necessary to wait until minute 34 for him to take advantage of a new opportunity to, this time, send the ball to the net. The Frenchwoman’s goal came accompanied by a great combination of Marta Cardona and Kenti Robles. Both were a real ordeal for the Levante defense, which they fooled with a high-heel hit for the Mexican.

Levante resorted to the usual: Esther González, more top scorer

Real Madrid grew up against a Levante that was crying out for a stop along the way. The break came without further regrets and with it María Pry managed to reset the sensations in her team, who jumped onto the field with the same intensity as he did at the start of the game. The Valencian women looked for their goal and found it through their most used record: the speed of its wings, in this case Lucía Gómez on the right, and the great success in Esther’s area, who added his twentieth goal to continue leading the ranking of scorers in the Primera Iberdrola.

The game returned to the starting box, with two teams desperately seeking victory. On the grass there was a battle of level, with two teams that sought to have the ball and face their rival. The danger did not stop stalking both areas, with great fright for the granotas in a header to the post by Jessica Martínez. Teresa Abelleira was able to score in the rebound, but then she was atMaría Valenzuela tries to avoid it.

The plays in the granota area were repeated incessantly in the game countdown. However, Levante remained firm in defense, with players who signed a great game like Alharilla. The one from Jaén knew how to cancel Jakobsson in the Madrid attack, in which not even the entry of Asllani gave air for something else. And the reward for the good work in the back came with a last-gasp win for Levante, for which Alba Redondo sentenced in the discount.

The manchega gives an extra life to his team, which is four points behind Real Madrid in the standings. A distance of tranquility and oxygen that complicates the future of White, whom Madrid CFF squeezes, which is two points behind and with one game less than the Madrid team. Days not suitable for the heart are coming at Primera Iberdrola …