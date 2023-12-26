The forecasts were dismal. At the end of 2022, the Mexican economy stood out among its peers in Latin America for being the last to recover its pre-pandemic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the United States faced a high risk of recession. Economists at investment banks and analysis firms predicted growth slightly above 1% for Mexico. The Ministry of Finance, for its part, estimated an expansion of 3%, but it was not the first time that the Government dared to be the most optimistic.

Twelve months later, GDP growth in Mexico is set to exceed even the government's estimate, driven by a solid labor market, strong consumption and, most surprisingly, robust activity in the United States. This turned out to be the most unpredictable variable, as history shows that the US tends to contract when interest rates rise significantly. Responding to what are perhaps new dynamics created during the pandemic, the world's leading economy could grow 2.6% this year, according to the Federal Reserve.

The White House's efforts in recent years to decouple the US economy from China's have begun to have a positive impact for Mexico. The country dethroned the Asian country this year to become the main trading partner of its northern neighbor. Chinese exports to the United States fell 25% during the first quarters of the year, according to data from the Department of Commerce, while Mexican exports increased 4.3% in the same period. In October, Mexican exports accumulated $42.9 billion, a record, according to the most recent data from the US Census Bureau.

Furthermore, the promise of nearshoring It gained strength this year. The hostile trade rhetoric between the United States and China sparked interest among companies in leaving the Asian country and moving to “allied” countries, and Mexico, framed by the T-MEC, is generating effervescence. Foreign direct investment (FDI) is on historical records. The Ministry of Economy assures that the private initiative made public 363 investment announcements between January and November, with an expectation of injecting 106,418 million dollars in the next three years, which is equivalent to 6.4% of the GDP of 2022. Most of the FDI that entered the country this year was from foreign companies already established in the country. However, the horizon of nearshoring It is measured in the medium and long term.

The mere promise is generating optimism in the country, as highlighted by international analyst Ian Bremmer, who met with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in March. “I ended up hearing more optimism about the future of Mexico (from businessmen, journalists and the 'man on the street') than ever before,” he said in a social media post, “the nearshoring It is important. “Just as there is also greater spending on the Mexican people.”

Social aid plays a role in the behavior of the economy, at least in the short term. Coupled with the increase in the minimum wage and records in income from remittances sent from abroad to relatives in Mexico, consumption strengthened. As a button is the spill left by Taylor Swift's concerts in Mexico, which left 1,033 million pesos in one weekend.

Remittances, foreign investment and the attractive interest rate offered by Mexican financial instruments (defined by the central bank's target rate) also boosted the exchange rate, which appreciated against the dollar 13% this year. In a country where the scars of past hyperinflation and devaluations remain visible, the strength of the Mexican peso has also generated optimism. For those with high purchasing power, this translated into greater importation of goods and trips abroad.

With informality and unemployment falling to the lowest levels on record, the labor market looks robust in the country. The forecasts for 2024 are good, but not as good as 2023 is expected to close. In a survey carried out by the Bank of Mexico, businessmen from the center and south of the country argued that demand for credit is falling due to the uncertainty linked to the process. electoral, which suggests that investments are being postponed until after the election on June 6. In the north of the country, for their part, managers assured that they have benefited from the fact that their inputs quoted in dollars continued at low prices.

However, the report says, “they perceived that some companies postponed their investments due to the expectation of greater political uncertainty due to the upcoming electoral processes.” Respondents indicated that there has been an increase in the duration of procedures before the public sector, which also slows down investment.

A preliminary measure of economic activity, published by Inegi on Friday, showed that it had an unexpected contraction of 0.08% in October, which surprised the market. But despite this fluctuation, the economy remained inertia. “Our projection points to an economic growth rate of 3.5% in 2023, with a carry-over 1.5% for 2024, which allows us to maintain our projection of 2.7% for 2024,” wrote analysts from the analysis firm Credicorp, based in Bogotá. This is in line with the estimate of the Government of Mexico, which expects an expansion of between 2.5% and 3.5% for next year.

“Although we anticipate some upcoming weakness, high-frequency indicators suggest that the composition of domestic demand has been more robust than expected this year,” Credicorp wrote in its last report of the year on Mexico and following the recurring theme: how Mexico challenged all forecast in 2023 and could do it again next year.

