E.t is a stately home where Prince Charles comes to kick off the fourth season of The Crown to go out for a ride with his girlfriend Sarah Spencer. For a brief moment she leaves him in the lobby. Cautious steps must be listened to before the Prince of Wales discovers a young girl: as a half-naked elf, she hops behind a flower pot and hides. Fans of the series around the British royal family had to wait almost 1800 minutes for the first appearance of Lady Diana (played by Emma Corrin). The future princess is dressed up as a “Crazy Tree” for a theater rehearsal of Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream”. The slightly frivolous outfit should have irritated not a few viewers: After all, Diana is still celebrated as a style icon more than 20 years after her death – and even by the younger generation, who only knows the princess from stories and documentaries. How come

In any case, the first meeting, as represented by the series, does not give a clue of the later fashion icon. And Corrin’s second appearance as Diana in yellow dungarees and a ruffled cardigan that is embroidered with hearts and flowers causes confusion. Diana Spencer’s development from a sixteen-year-old girl to a worldwide fashion phenomenon and, above all, a timeless style icon will only become visible during the course of the season. Numerous outfits help step by step and show what inspires Diana to this day.



A revolution for the conservative royal family at the time

Corrin’s appearances are becoming increasingly beautiful and elegant. Now officially a princess, Diana resembles an adaptable noblewoman in well-chosen clothes in her first years as a royal. In real life, the robes of Catherine Walker or Bruce Oldfield made for these lovely, but Hollywood-ready performances. It was probably also her openness to experimentation that made Diana a style icon: For example, she combined purple and red – what is now known as color blocking was revolutionary for the conservative royal family at the time.

Costume designer Amy Roberts had more than 20 outfits that Diana wore in real life sewn for “The Crown”, mostly true to the original. Diana’s wedding dress, for example, is almost indistinguishable from the original, as is her royal blue engagement costume. For private scenes that arise solely from fiction, Roberts resorted to contemporary testimonies and was inspired by outfits that the princess wore to public events or photo ops. For example, shortly after moving into the Buckingham Palace in 1981, the fictional Diana drives on roller skates through the corridors. Diana only wore the pink outfit seen here in real life on the steps of her home in Highgrove, the family estate in 1986.



In the balancing act between etiquette and statement

The more the marriage with Prince Charles breaks up, the more the style icon comes to the fore. Diana used her outfits as a means of communication for everything that, as a princess, she couldn’t, wasn’t allowed or didn’t want to say. In the balancing act between etiquette and statement, she played with the public, which has not left a moment of her life uncommented since the beginning of her relationship with Charles. It was precisely on these interpretations that she relied.