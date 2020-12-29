An attractive night network and revitalized routes to meet the climate goals: The Greens are calling for the railway to be expanded. The “Railway for All” alliance is critical.

Berlin – so that Germany is its Climate goals can reach the urge Greens * to a far-reaching conversion of the German train. For this purpose, thousands of kilometers of disused routes are to be put back into operation, all major cities are to be connected to the long-distance network and more goods are to be brought onto the rails – according to a decision by the Green parliamentary group. In addition, there should be “new and more efficient structures” in the federally owned group.

“We now need a rail offensive,” demanded Green parliamentary leader Anton Hofreiter on Monday. “We want to expand the rail network, reactivate disused routes and further electrify them,” he said of the parliamentary group’s decision, initially about the Southgerman newspaper had reported.

In addition, “all infrastructure companies of the German train“Be brought together under one roof,” in order to avoid unnecessary competition and frictional losses, “demanded Rider. The Greens also wanted to create an infrastructure fund “which financially secures longer construction work from day one and is fed from the truck toll, the federal budget and train path prices”.

Greens in the Bundestag: Railway policy spokesman wants to make stations more attractive

The railway policy spokesman for Greens, Matthias Gastel, explained that the financing fund was “our proposal for long-term, secure, adequate financing for an intact and efficient rail network and attractive train stations”. Rail freight transport is also “a real climate saver” – because it is “up to six times more energy efficient” than a truck. However, rail freight transport has been “criminally neglected” by the government in recent years, complained Gastel. There is an “acute need for action” here.

The paper by the parliamentary group also includes proposals for expanding a Europe-wide night train network as an “attractive alternative to flying”. In addition, the federal government should again “actively intervene in the organization of long-distance traffic” and determine which cities are served by which trains and how often each day. A coordination office for long-distance traffic is to be created for this purpose.

Greens call for a rail initiative: DB wants to make “Alliance Rail for All” non-profit

The alliance “Rail for All” declared that the new strategy of the Green parliamentary group was a step in the right direction, but also harbored dangers. “The strategy obviously marks essential goals for a black-green federal government with a green one Ministry of Transport“, Declared the alliance with a view to the federal election next autumn.

Above all, the alliance sees a possible split into network and operation as critical. Because, according to the strategy paper, for the infrastructure divisions of the railway, all federally owned companies are to be merged into one company and the legal form of a stock corporation is to be abandoned in favor of a public-law institution with no intention of making a profit, the Greens are considering converting the relevant divisions into a GmbH for the transport and transport tasks in Federal property.

“The whole train must become non-profit ”, demanded“ Bahn für Alle ”spokesman Carl Waßmuth. He pointed out that “all really successful railways in the world” are integrated railways, for example in the Switzerland. Conversely, the railway in Great Britain, which has been split into network and operation since 1995, is “a disaster”. (dpa / kat) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network.