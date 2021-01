There is no simple victory in Second B and UCAM knows it well that this Saturday had to suffer from the first minute to the last to defeat Recreativo Granada. Those of Salmerón started losing before they could warm up and after turning the scoreboard with an Aketxe double they ended up asking for the time at the BeSoccer La Condom

This content is exclusive for subscribers Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month