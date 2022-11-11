Killer fumes from the boiler, the drama of two families

Double tragedy for families of the two boys involved in a domestic accident a Segrate in the province of Milanvictims Wednesday of killer fumes of a water heater defective. To lose his life – reads Messaggero – was Francis Mazzacane, the 24 year old from Torre del Greco, while his partner, the 21 year old, is hospitalized Peter Caputo di Torre Annunziata. It had been Wednesday press release (also to families) the exact opposite: that Peter was dead and his companion in life. The wrong reconstruction lasted for about 24 hoursuntil Pietro’s mother arrived yesterday in the mortuary room of Segrate to carry out the recognition of the body.

“It is not Pietrohe is not my son “, would have exclaimed the woman who would later be fainted following the shock. And, probably – continues the Messenger – the even more cruel tragedy is the one he experienced the other family, that of Francesco. The family members had rushed to the Fatebenefratelli in Milan imagining that they had to pray for the fate of their son. All in vain when they discovered that he was wrapped in the hyperbaric chamber instead Peter and that their boyfriend had lost his life.

