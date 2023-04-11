«The faces that this year represent Noestra Güerta, the jamponía, the gullir, and the brilliance of all of Murcia, can be seen in the faces of this princess court, the ladies with their two queens». Thus, drawing on the “Murcian language” -how could it be otherwise-, yesterday the panochist Emilio Soler Poveda, ‘El Corcho’, greeted the bearers of the orange blossom crown, who made a route through the capital, as a prelude to the big day of the garden in the Spring Festivals. After the floral offering to the monument to the gardener, the Queens and their court of honor visited both the San Esteban Palace –where they were received by President Fernando López Miras– and the Murcia City Hall, where the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, was waiting for them. .

It was there where the already illustrious panochista, in his role as ‘perráneo’, read the proclamation of the party, highlighting some “blessed dates, with a week of festivities that explain our land.” He asked El Corcho to the president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández, to continue taking care of the folklore, customs and gastronomy of the land; The mayor was summoned to distribute bicycles, since coming by cart to the city means bringing the route made, since “nothing more than there are open ditches.” “And then you have to park by parking lot, spying the area well, because in two hours you just have to get in the car to change the parking lot and you spend the morning riding and spending bitches,” he humorously warned in an academic panocho.

El Corcho also had a memory for all the festive and folkloric delegations that accompanied the Huerta Queens yesterday on their journey through Murcia and that almost left the Plenary Hall of the Consistory too small. Among these were the Falleras of Valencia, the Bellea del Foc of Alicante, as well as representatives of the festivals of Castellón, Burgos and Ciudad Real. Members of the regional house of Murcia in Valencia, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona were also present in the procession. The latter received a special greeting for their help in organizing the coexistence of candidates held in Barcelona.

“Proud” of this land



“The clothes we wear are not carnival, they are a banner, history, roots, legacy, the feeling, the essence of a town, of a Region, of an orchard so ours,” Soler warned after Juan Pablo Hernández summoned all the Murcians, in a “loud and clear” way, to be “proud of Murcia and the most beautiful spring in the world.” “We have some tired and hot courts after this transfer, accompanied by temperatures more typical of June,” added Hernández, recalling everything that awaits residents and visitors today, with the Huerta mass (at 10 am in Plaza Belluga and officiated by Bishop Lorca Planes), the subsequent procession, the tronaera and, of course, the parade. «There is no celebration in Murcia like the Spring Festival; Today we celebrate tradition and culture”, added Mayor Serrano.

Thus, with everything practically said, and already looking at today’s great party, El Corcho extolled the Bando as “the jrandest and most jam-packed day of our land”, to conclude his speech with the cry of “Long live our Fuensantica! Long live Murcia, it is my land!”