Mexico City.- With electronic voting platforms, the cost of democratic processes, such as the mandate revocation consultation, could be reduced by more than 80 percent, according to specialists.

By using biometric identity authentication processes with privacy and quality standards equal to those used in the banking sector, digital voting would have the same validity as those carried out in physical voting booths, with the certainty that people do not they can participate twice in the same process.

“Validation can be used by corroborating biometrics with INE databases. It can be applied in many cases of elections and consultations. It can reduce up to 85 or 90 percent of that cost that democratic processes have today.

“With technology you only pay for what you use, on the other hand, with paper votes in Mexico, more than 90 million ballots have to be prepared, yes or yes, even if not everyone votes,” said Carlos Chavarría, general director of NA-AT .

The technology for electronic voting includes security elements such as face authentication and other biometrics, which are encrypted for validation and once validated, are destroyed.

People can vote from their own computer and home to avoid coercion of certain actors in the polls and, according to the director, maintains the complete anonymity of the vote that is cast.

To ensure that those interested can vote electronically, the Government could sign agreements with internet providers so that voting does not represent data consumption for users.

The solutions integrate voter credential recognition, 3D proof of life, agreement acceptance video, autograph signature biometrics and a record of conservation with blockchain security technology, said Diego Creel, general director of the specialized firm Incode.

“These data are not stored, they are only used to verify identity. The technology is capable of detecting if photographs are being superimposed on the identification or in the facial recognition process,” he explained.

Incode’s technology is already used to validate the identity of the deputies in the votes that take place in the lower house, however, in order for it to be promoted in massive votes, people must be willing to be part of the process.

However, the lack of infrastructure and connectivity, the gap in digital skills and the personal decision not to adopt this type of voting could cause electronic voting not to take place in Mexico immediately, said Guillermo Tenorio, director of the School of Government at the Pan American University.