WITH VIDEO“Can you please come quickly, I think he’s inside and is destroying everything.” On recordings of the 112 call it is clearly audible how afraid Jamaal is of his neighbor across the street. He not only destroyed the 27-year-old’s home, but also at least twenty cars. And while the suspect had already been arrested two days earlier for something similar. ‘And now he’s walking around free again…’
Jeroen van der Veer
Latest update:
9/13/23, 6:00 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#quickly #hes #Jamaal #pleads #emergency #center #neighborhood #destroyed
Leave a Reply