We all know – politicians, media, citizens – that austerity is destroying the hospital and our public health system. For twenty years, tens of thousands of hospital beds have been removed, hospital activity is increasing, especially in emergencies, but staff recruitment has not followed. The rise in suicides, the media coverage of patients waiting in the corridors on stretchers for hours, strikes and demonstrations are all proof of the growing threats against the hospital. Yet the political action is not changing.

It wasn’t the flu …

Even if the current government is not the only responsible, Emmanuel Macron has, since 2017, accelerated the destruction of the hospital. The first wave of Covid-19 which should have been an additional alert does not seem to have served as a lesson for the current government. Although the economy of our country may be paralyzed by the consequences of the lack of resources in hospitals and emergencies, the government continues to choose cuts and austerity measures. Despite the alerts of healthcare workers for years, and in particular during an unprecedented mobilization last year, the government had already, a year ago, assumed gigantic cuts with cynicism and aplomb on the occasion of the Project. of Social Security financing law (PLFSS) for 2020. However, caregivers had warned: “In the event of an epidemic, we could not cope”. They then evoked the hypothesis of a strong influenza threat. It wasn’t the flu.

The price we’ll have to pay

After the arrival of COVID-19, at the height of the first wave in March and April, caregivers mobilized to save lives and hold our country together. But seven months later, far from having learned the lessons of the first wave, the government persists and signs in its destruction of the public hospital. The austerity measures are taken and assumed when we all know what the planned destruction of the public hospital means. The attacks are on all fronts, the current health crisis, which should have been the occasion to reform the hospital so that it is efficient and accessible, becomes only an additional pretext to ruin it and further reduce public expenses. We all know the price we are going to have to pay for a country without an efficient and united hospital system.

Likewise, we all know that public health is sacrificed in France. From HIV prevention spots to exchanging needles in prison, from concessions made to agribusiness lobbies to drug stock management, we know that public health comes after other imperatives. contradictory: moral order, repressive logic, the financial interests of a few. And we all know the price we are paying for this relegation to public health.

We do not understand

And yet, nothing is being done to save her. On the contrary, in the midst of a health crisis, we are witnessing daily dysfunctions which illustrate the criminal nature of the policies implemented for 20 years, and the incompetence of past and present ministers and the institutions in charge. We do not understand the disorganization that reigns in the country and which exposes us to a possible new confinement, or other restrictive measures with social and economic consequences, but also health or psychological dramatic and yet avoidable. We do not understand why Santé Publique France is being allowed to demonstrate with pride its incompetence without reacting: essential drugs expired before the crisis, which was the case for 95% of antivirals, a shortage of masks, diagnostics, no educational effort on barrier gestures, the repression of individual behavior as a central tool for their promotion when it is known to be ineffective.

We do not understand the lack of human and material resources against the pandemic, in particular at National Education – where the rectorate of Créteil, for example, did not even have a Covid-19 referent; nor do we understand the refusal to consider planning screening needs, making it possible to develop a range of tests, to prevent the shortages and congestion that we know today and that competent managers concerned about our health care would have known how to avoid or lessen, and to think, yes, to think, an effective tracing strategy of cases contacts. We do not understand the refusal to involve all the players, particularly local ones, but also private ones, for example those in the restaurant business, as is the case in other countries; we don’t understand why none of this has been done.

Medicines: the urgency of transparency

We refuse to see our country paralyzed because of the mistakes of the austerity policies pursued for years and reinforced by the current government. We refuse to see the most vulnerable populations, the most vulnerable and the most exposed to the virus sacrificed, just like people suffering from other pathologies accumulating delays in care and access to care.

We all know the money is there. Once again this year, as part of the PLFSS for 2021, we call on the government to take the necessary measures to save the public hospital and also to put in place transparency on all aspects of drug policies. Like last year, our Observatory is proposing amendments in this direction. Transparency is an emergency to guide public health policies and to save our public health system.

Years of dogmatism

While shortages of life-saving drugs have been increasing for more than ten years, endangering the lives of many people, and that we ran out of essential drugs during the first wave of COVID, Matignon arbitrated last July in favor of industrialists, increasing their obligation to guarantee a stock of drugs from four months to two months (and sometimes a month!).

We refuse to see our public health system put to death before our eyes. The first step seems to be to come out of the dumbfoundedness and put the words down: we all know that if we don’t act now to save the hospital and public health, it will be too late in a few months. This is why the austerity policies targeting the public hospital must be put to an immediate end. If our public hospital collapses, our entire country will collapse, and we cannot accept to see this common good so precious and so essential for our society put to death by years of austerity dogmatism in the service of profits. of a few and months of health crisis of carelessness, incompetence and cynicism.

