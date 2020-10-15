Beer tour in a bar (illustration). (JEAN-MARC QUINET / MAXPPP)

Inside this brasserie, rue de la Gaîté, in Paris, barely a dozen people watch the announcement of a curfew live on TV, Wednesday, October 14. The emotion is most intense on the crowded terrace. “Six weeks…” A laptop in the middle of the table, Mathieu, Nicolas and Stéphanie comment on the announcements of the Head of State. Curfew, they expected, but not so strict.

“We have just seen the first bars falling, and we are desperate”, slip one. “21 hours, that sucks any principle of evening”, connects the other. “It is for the good of the greatest number … There is a kind of habit which is being put in place. We can see very well how it is going, it will be like the first time : it’s in stages so as not to scare people too much … “ “Apparently, he has announced that he would like to confine. This is already good news “, reassures Nicolas.

At Akram and Rémi’s table, right next door, we discuss “inconsistency”, of the “violence” of the measure and above all, of the follow-up that will be given to it. “Empowering people is perhaps giving them directives, but forcing them? I think we are going in the wrong direction. We are all the same in a liberticidal drift”, regrets Akram. “After, what will be the future, behind what? After this period, will we stop and start a normal life again? They can’t afford to stop everything either. The restoration, the environment of the night will pay a little the price … “

In this Parisian district where brasseries and theaters alternate, Jean Bricou takes this announcement like a hammer blow. In his restaurant, no service at noon: his staff only come in the evening. ‘A curfew means I have to close my restaurant at 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and everyone go home. At least an hour’s journey, most of them live far away. I open at 5 pm, do the math: I have two hours to work. I’m closing the restaurant on Saturday. “

For theaters, the situation is less catastrophic. At Montparnasse, for example, Bertrand Thamin, the co-director, thinks of bringing the session forward by two hours to keep a little cheerfulness in this district. “We are going to try … We are programmed like that, to raise the curtain every day. And I tell myself that if we are lucky to have 40% of spectators instead of 70%, come on … we will try the adventure. “

A speech greeted by Isabelle, a spectator who suspected when she came that it would be her last night out for a long time. “Well, it’s going to be a period to pass, and then it will start again. Anyway, since September, it’s cycling, work, sleep, already. So there, I savor this little outing. And then, we’ll see to another time. In the spring? “ Optimistic forecast: Emmanuel Macron hinted Wednesday evening that we had at least until the summer with this virus.

It was just before entering the Salle du Théâtre du Montparnasse that Nathalie, Marine and Jean-Noël learned that this play would be their last night out for a while. At the exit, they are still quite upset. “We kinda expected it, but we didn’t think it would be so soon, though … Nathalie is surprised. 9 pm instead of 11 pm … ” “It’s until Saturday, there are still two nights left!”, wants to believe Jean-Noël [Le couvre-feu commencera en fait dans la nuit de vendredi à samedi à minuit. Il sera possible de sortir jusqu’à 23h59, vendredi soir, sans justification]. “Yes, but hey … Me, I have not planned to go out the next two evenings, continues Marine. Me, I feel locked up, I’m fed up. I have the impression that we are deprived of our banal freedoms, of being able to go out, to go to the theater, to go to the cinema, to have friends … “

Patrick, the manager of the La Liberté brewery, sees his future darkening a bit. “I’m a little sickened. We’re smiling, but it’s ironic. We’re making 80% of our number in the evening right now. It’s kind of their last night, so we’re going to let them enjoy it a bit. . “ A message clearly understood on the terrace where Jeanne, Charles and their friends order tour after tour. “When we heard the rumors, we thought we were going to enjoy a little bit, relax and see each other.” “It’s not confinement, so already, it’s a little better … We have to go to work, but on the other hand at 9 pm, we are in bed!” Last round, the glasses arrive on the table. “We’re going to have some desires to go out and have fun, I don’t know how it’s going to work out, all of that … But hey … We’ll see in the days that follow. Come on, we’re going to drink the last. To the last! “