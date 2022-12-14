A post published by the director of Tg5 who raised the alarm about the conditions of the Serbian coach who has been fighting leukemia for years.

Concern for Sinisa Mihajlovic after the cryptic tweet of the director of Tg5 Clement Mimun. Sinisa, as we know, has been fighting against the disease for years leukemia even if in the last period he has shown that he is doing very well and there have been no signs of worsening.

Yesterday, however, the director of Mediaset’s flagship news, Mimun, published a tweet writing: “Strength Sinisa”. A way that suggests that the former Serbian footballer has health problems again.

In reality, no communication on the matter has arrived from the person concerned and Sinisa’s last public release dates back to just a few days ago on the occasion of the presentation of his former coach’s book Zdenek Zeman. Mihajlovic appeared fit and made no mention of the disease.

In short, the director’s words made the many fans of the former coach of the Bologna who commented on the post asking for more information. “Tweets like that are not good. You are a famous journalist with 60,000 followers. There should also be a minimum of responsibility. Either you inform people about what is happening or you avoid writing sentences like that that leave everyone in suspense” – wrote a user.

It’s still: “What’s going on director?”, “Worsened? Here in Bologna we know nothing”. While someone does not forgive the alarming tweet and thunders against the famous journalist: “Shame on you”.

At the moment Mimun has not given any further news on Sinisa and everyone is waiting to understand the reason for that tweet from him. Is he aware of news that no one knows? We’ll see.

There battle from Sinisa Mihajlovic with leukemia began in 2019 A freezing shower which also forced him to temporarily leave the technical guide of Bologna to undergo treatment. But when the disease she seemed defeated, Sinisa confessed a year ago that alarm bells had emerged from her exams which suggested that she had not been completely defeated.

“I cyclically carry out very in-depth analyzes after being struck by leukemia. In recent years my recovery has been excellent, but in the last analyzes alarm bells have emerged with the risk that the disease may recur. I have to embark on a path to anticipate and not restart it. This is life, it is made up of sudden climbs, bends and potholes” – her words.