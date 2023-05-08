Inflexible commissioners

At the end of the race Sergio Perez has been called up by the Commissioners in Miami. The reason? Showing up late for the Driver’s Parade. For Checo a rebuke has come which obviously does not affect the sporting result obtained in Florida by the Mexican driver who, judging by the boos reserved for Max Verstappen, had most of the fans in his favor around the Hard Rock Stadium.

Red Bull tried to defend the driver by pointing out that in this ‘home’ race for Perez there was an excess of events dedicated to the media and sponsors which caused Checo to be late at the Driver’s Parade, extenuating circumstances which were not sufficient in the eyes of the Stewards to avoid reprimand. “They are not valid excuses to justify the delay which could have a significant impact on the normal course of pre-competition activities”reads the press release.

Perez’s compliments to Verstappen

“Congratulations to Max, he had an amazing race and deserved to winI’m really happy for him – the words of Perez – it’s not always nice when you’re leading the race and finishing second, I certainly didn’t have Max’s pace and that’s something we’ll analyze to see how we can improve. When I saw that Max was very strong and that I was in a bit of trouble, I thought: “Nothing good is going to happen”. It would have been a strategic gamble to start with the hard tire from pole position. Of course I wanted to win, but I knew from the start that the race was going to be difficult for us. It’s a race to learn from, because clearly Max had the fastest pace.”

“I think the performance Max showed today was not achievable for me, so I have to understand why. I think in part he was related to the tires, but in general he was the strongest rider in Miami. Perhaps we could have done something more; it’s a bit of a shame, but in general, on a difficult weekend, P2 is not a bad result. We will evaluate the weekend. At Imola I want to return to my normal levels”Perez concluded.