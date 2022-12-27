“Come on Luke”. It is the banner that appeared on Christmas Eve in front of the London clinic where Gianluca Vialli is hospitalized, struggling with an aggravation of the conditions related to pancreatic cancer with which he has been struggling for years.

The authors of the banner are the English fans – or Italians residing in England – of Sampdoria gathered in the “Sampdoria club of England”. An encouragement post to Vialli was also published on the group’s Facebook page: “C’mon Gianluca! All Sampdoria Club of England supporters are with you! We love and adore you.” The reference is to the chorus of Sampdoria fans: “We love and adore you, you are better than Pelè. Luca Vialli, Luca Vialli, Luca Vialli alè alè…”.