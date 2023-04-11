Inter are chasing an Italian semi-final in Lisbon tonight. Tomorrow it’s the turn of Milan and Naples. We have been missing the Champions League for thirteen years. Let’s try…
Sixty years ago Europe was Piazza del Duomo and Milan was a great Milan. From 1963 to 1965 the Champions Cup did not leave the circle of the Navigli: first the triumph of Paron Rocco’s Milan, then the two consecutive ones of the Great Inter of the Mago Herrera. The balloon boom alongside the economic one.
#guys #Europe #waiting #lets
Leave a Reply