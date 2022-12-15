A few days ago Gianluca Vialli announced that he had to leave his professional commitments: Fedez’s message was immediate

The official announcement of Gianluca Vialli was made in recent days, with which he communicated that he is taking a break from professional commitments with the Italian national football team to devote himself to the treatment of the disease that has been afflicting him for years now. Many messages received from the former champion. One of the most touching was to Fedezwho showed closeness and gratitude to the former Sampdoria and Juve striker.

At the end of a long and difficult ‘negotiation’ with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments.

This is the announcement made by Vialli in recent days. As is known, the former striker of Sampdoria and Juventus and current head of delegation of the national team has been struggling for about 5 years with a pancreatic cancer.

Then he went on to explain that he wanted to employ all his physical and mental strength for this “battle” of his, so that he can return with the team as soon as possible and at the best of his condition.

Immediate the message of Gravina. The FIGC President wanted to show all his closeness and support to Gianluca.

He can count on each of us, because we are a team, on and off the pitch.

Fedez’s message for Gianluca Vialli

Another heartfelt and touching message of support for Vialli it also came from Fedez.

The two have little to do. Their worlds, music and football, are far away. However, a cruel fate brought them together and both found themselves at the same time fighting against a “unwanted guest“.

The singer, hearing the news of Vialli’s temporary retirement, recorded a video and posted it on his very popular profile Instagram. Chiara Ferragni’s husband said:

I wanted to send a big good luck also publicly to Vialli. We didn’t know each other, but no one gave me the comfort and strength that Gianluca Vialli gave me during my illness. It was very helpful to me. Let’s send positive energy to Gianluca!

When Federico discovered he had a tumor, he had recounted his experience on social media and, on that occasion, the first to show him solidarity and support was Vialli. A gesture that was very impressed Fedez and that today the singer feels he has to repay.