A forbidden custom

In recent years, as happened in the recent Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, there have been many times the celebrations of the mechanics or team members who they climb the fences of the box wall to celebrate the victory or the podium of your driver as he crosses the finish line. And yet, despite these recurring celebrations, even on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix the FIA wanted to specify to all the teams what this type of celebration is prohibited by the International Sporting Code.

The rules

Once again the Clerk of the Course reaffirmed this rule Niels Wittichwho referred to Appendix H of the FIA ​​Sporting Code, focusing on theArticle 2.3.2. This, introduced already in 2006, denies “team personnel to climb the pit wall fences at any time. Any action by a team that violates this prohibition will be reported to the stewards“. This rule, although it was also not respected on some occasions in 2022 even by the men of Mercedes and Ferrari, thus favors the increase in safety conditions due to the presence of people in the pit lane, which must be accessible to the men of the teams (except for those who are authorized) only and exclusively before and after the GPs, but never during them.

Not just teams

This aspect, further emphasized before the Melbourne weekend, is only the latest in a series of regulations aimed at increasing safety conditions not only for the teams, but also for the drivers and for some situations that may arise during a competition. Already last year, the FIA ​​had in fact forbidden drivers to take part in tests or races with one underwear does not comply with fire regulationsalso denying the use of jewelry or piercings.

Other interventions on the track

In addition, Wittich has also strengthened aspects inherent in other sporting regulations, such as those in the article 33.3 which focuses on runway limits. To this, there has been no lack of interventions in the code 55.14, i.e. the one that determines the restart conditions after the release of the Safety Car. In this way, the aim is to avoid overcrowding by the riders immediately behind the leader of the race, i.e. the one who has the right to resume the normal rhythm of the race before the finish line.