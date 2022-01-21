One of the most popular programs of recent years is undoubtedly Avanti another. The very nice quiz show of Channel 5 devised and led by the genius Paolo Bonolis with the help of the most trusted Luca Laurenti he knew how to capture viewers. The secret of this great success is certainly the sympathy of the hosts, the often improbable choice of competitors and certainly the characters of the program.

Source Studio Avanti un Altro

Among the most popular are the Bonas, lo Jitter and without a doubt the Alien. While the first two have also been confirmed in this edition, the last one they are lost the traces. The name of the alien is Leonardo Tricarico. A man of short stature but full of energy and sympathy who was able to conquer the public with his ways.

His role in the program was to do requests to competitors read in a way that is not very easy to understand. One of the peculiar characteristics of the character in addition to the hair and makeup is undoubtedly the height. In fact, Leonardo is only 137cm tall. There are no official versions, but it would appear that man not be present for the takeover of new characters within the transmission.

In fact, every year new artists enter the highly appreciated evening show of Canale 5. However, many continue to ask why they are absent. The alien in the meantime appears to be disappeared, even on social media there is no trace of him. His latest “posts” on Facebook or “Tweets” on Instagram are dated as far back as 2017. About his life private, we know that Leonardo is married and has 3 children.

The man with his family lives in Palo del Colle in the province of Bari. Besides this, not much else is known about his private life. Many fans they hope to see it again as soon as possible back to his place in the transmission of Paolo Bonolis. We just have to wait and hope that he can return soon to ask his questions to the competitors of Avanti another.