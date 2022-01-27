Do you remember Daniel Nilsson, the ‘Bonus’? Here are some curiosities about him

Do you remember Daniel Nilsson, the ‘Bonus’ of Forward another? Today we ask ourselves: where have you been? As previously mentioned, Daniel is a historical face of the program presented by Paolo Bonolis.

It’s a kind of lucky charm for competitors and thus allows you to earn more money. Let’s take a step back. Nilsson was born in Oxi, Malmo, with an innate passion for acting.

He cultivates a hobby for hockey, a love that has accompanied him since he was a child. But at 20, due to a serious injury, he was forced to leave the sport.

To follow new paths, try your luck, moving to Australia. There he comes across a new love, that of the sea, and thus plays the role of a surfer. But fate brings it in Italy. In 2011 he moved and embarked on a career as a model, working for important motorcycle advertising campaigns. In 2012 participates in the cast of the auditions of ‘Avanti un Altro’ for the Bonus role.

Thus began a television career. Join the cast of the film ‘The couple of Champions’ with two prestigious actors such as Max Tortora and Massimo Boldi. But not only that, Daniel was also the protagonist in the fiction ‘San Matteo’ broadcast on RAI. In 2016 he participated in ‘Dancing with the Stars’. In the sentimental sphere, the latest rumors gave him engaged to the splendid Beatrice Contessi.

Also for this year his presence in the Bonolis talent show has been confirmed. At his side there will also be Sara Croce, who will play the role of Bonas, along with other news in the cast. An important participation that now boasts 10 years of continuity.

After all, ‘Avanti un Altro’ always remains one of the Mediaset appointments, which represents a guarantee of entertainment for all viewers.