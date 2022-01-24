Who is behind the character of the ‘Jester’? Some curiosities, which not everyone knows, about him

Among the proposals of Mediaset, there is a quiz in particular that undoubtedly has the ability to keep viewers glued to the TV. Let’s talk about ‘Avanti un Altro’, the spearhead of the Canale 5 schedule. The game presented by Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti gives great satisfaction and an enviable share.

Study source: Avanti un Altro

One of the characters most loved by the audience of the show is certainly the Jitter, a regular guest of the format, who has become one of the pillars over time. His character, disturbing but at the same time comic, offers moments of entertainment that viewers could not help but appreciate. Not many know, however, that under those clothes so well known to the public, there is a decidedly known face.

Many, surely, have wondered who the Joker really was and how he came to fill that role. Here is the mystery revealed. The first name of the Jitter of Avanti un Altro is Franco Pistoni. He was born in Rieti in 1956 and in addition to the profession of actor he also delighted as a director, musician and poet. It is a man who gave most of his life to the theater, coming to collaborate with great names such as Julian Beck, Marco Baliani, Giorgio Barberio Corsetti, Mario Martone and with Romeo Castellucci’s Socìetas Raffaello Sanzio.

For his skill he has been nominated for the Ubu Award three times. In 1986 he played the part of the monk in the film “The Name of the Rose”, based on the novel of the same name by Umberto Eco. This opened the doors of Italian cinema to him. Immediately after, in fact, Franco starred for directors such as Bertolucci, Magni, Chiesa, Garrone, Troisi, Baricco and Manfredonia.

Since 1990 he begins to export his art abroad, thanks to avant-garde works that he has represented around almost the whole world. As if that weren’t enough, Franco has also published several collections of poems. He was chosen for the role of Jettatore for his physicality, but the character remains inspired by one of those that Pistoni had already played: the papal guard in the film “O ‘Re”. In short, a character of great depth, who delights with a lighter role.