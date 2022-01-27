Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- The environmental education It must be transformed and move from awareness to action, highlighted Sandra Guido, executive director of Conselva, Costas y Comunidades AC in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

In the framework of World Environmental Education Day, which is celebrated every year on January 26, stressed that “environmental education has the challenge of evolving, of diversifying, of covering all audiences such as young people, politicians, farmers, businessmen and others, that we are the ones who are making decisions and that are degrading nature”.

He added that in 40 years progress has been made in education but also in degradation affecting flora and fauna, this must be reversed.

Keep together with Center for Cultural Innovation of Mazatlan (CICMA), inaugurated the photographic exhibition “Know to conserve: Birds of Sinaloa”, this exhibition is made up of 30 photographs of 30 different species of birds, local and neotropical migratory, taken by participants of the bird-watching workshops carried out by Conselva during 2021, including urban, rural and foreign modalities, as well as well as by renowned local nature photographers.

Mariela Mercado, operational deputy director of CICMA, indicated that the exhibition “Know to conserve: Birds of Sinaloa” can be seen from Wednesday to Sunday, from 12:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the CICMA.