Sisinia Fanni, 74, strangled her daughter Maria Cirafici and then called the authorities and confessed everything: drama in Palermo

A family drama took place on the evening of last January 9th in Palermo, in the Bonagia district. Sisinia Fanni, a 74-year-old local woman, allegedly strangled her 40-year-old daughter, Maria Cirafici. Immediately afterwards the old woman contacted the police force, already confessing by telephone what she had done.

Another family drama shocks Italy, a few days before the start of the new year.

The tragedy occurred in the neighborhood Goodness of Palermo, a very popular village, located in the Villagrazia Falsomiele district, between the afternoon and early evening of last Tuesday 9 January.

Sisinia Fannia 74 year old woman, contacted the police by telephone around 8.30pm, requesting their intervention because she had strangled his daughter.

Arriving on site, the officers actually found the lifeless body of the lady's daughter. The victim, 43 years oldher name was Maria Cirafici and she lived with her elderly mother.

The confession of Maria Cirafici's mother

The 118 health workers also arrived on site and, as mentioned, they could do nothing but declare the death of the 43 year old.

The Scientific Police took care of carrying out all the reliefswhile colleagues from the flying squad transferred the old woman in the barrackswhere she was subjected to interrogation during the night.

To the investigators, Sisinia Fanni would again confessed that he killed his daughter and that he did it with a electrical cable.

Regarding the motive, he would have explained that he had acted for despair. Maria, in fact, apparently suffered from a strong case depression and it was her mother who took care of her.

The latter allegedly made this tragic decision because she didn't want to think about what and how her daughter would do once she was no longer there.

The woman's confession is now being examined by investigators will have to find confirmation with the measurements carried out in the house where the event occurred and with the testimonies of relatives and neighbors.

At the moment no hypothesis is excluded. Investigators doubt above all that the 74-year-old, evidently very thin, may not have had the strength necessary to strangle her 43-year-old daughter to death.

It is not yet clear whether the two women were alone at home at the time of the crime if there was someone else too.