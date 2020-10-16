Highlights: Security forces caught a terrorist alive after an encounter in Budgam, Kashmir on Friday

Police SPO Altaf Hussain ran into a house in Chandura area with a weapon and was hiding with another partner

During the encounter Altaf managed to escape, his fellow terrorist Jahangir was given a chance to surrender by security personnel.

Srinagar

On one hand, the Indian Army is carrying out a campaign to wipe out terrorists in Kashmir, while on the other hand it is also giving them a lot of opportunity to surrender. The priority of the army is to surrender the terrorists more than killing them. This was seen on Friday in Chandura of Budgam when security forces surrendered a terrorist with ‘very love’ after the encounter. Allayed his fear that no one would kill him, he would just lay down his arms. This effort of the security forces paid off and the terrorist surrendered. Its video proves how the army gives the terrorists a lot of opportunity to surrender, forcing them to do so compels them to eliminate the terrorist.

The video has the voice of a security personnel who are trying to get over the terrorists to surrender. In the video, the security personnel are going to listen to the terrorist saying – come here and come here … here and here … no one will run … no one will fire … aaja idhar aa ja chhotu … All Party Quiet (All sides be calm), Jahangir look behind you … put on your pants, wear your pants … and come forward, come forward here … just keep coming … leave the jersey, leave the jersey. Up do hands (Terrorist looks up to security forces with raised hands) No one else? Weapon? It is there … There is nothing … Nothing will happen son … Get comfortable … Come on … Well done … Hey pick up his weapon. (Terrorist surrenders to security forces) Relax son … Don’t you worry … Bring water, let it be water … Stay away from all … Please get away … Weapon? (Terrorist points towards where his weapons are … Some security personnel go and bring 2 AK-47 rifles of terrorist from there)

SPO escaped with 2 AK 47s, fellow terrorist caught in encounter

What is the whole matter

Security forces received information that two terrorists were hiding in a house in Chandura area. Among these terrorists, the police’s fugitive SPO Altaf Hussain was also involved. The police started the operation with the Army’s 55 RR and CRPF teams. During this time, an encounter with the terrorists started. Taking advantage of the opportunity, police SPO Altaf Hussain managed to escape, but his fellow terrorist was caught. She has been identified as Jahangir Ahmed resident Chandura. An AK 47 rifle has been recovered from him.

Army sent draft to government for rehabilitation policy

In Kashmir, a policy is being formulated to bring the youth who have taken the path of terror and bring the gun back to the mainstream. The Indian Army has drafted a Rehabilitation Policy for them which has been sent to the Government. According to the Army, some changes are expected from this policy. The purpose of the army is to give a chance to return to the mainstream of terrorists who come under the influence of Pakistan. The army has prepared a draft and sent it to the government to prepare a policy of rehabilitation of surrender terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir: Families of terrorists bored with terror! A policy is being made for the return of youth who take up arms

Focus is on surrender

Lieutenant General BS Raju told the Navbharat Times that it is our endeavor to bring back the youth who have gone on the path of terror. We have also been successful in bringing people back during the operation. Many families are now coming forward who are asking their children to go back on the wrong path. He said that we will work more on surrender (surrender) because it is more important to bring back our people than to kill them. He told that now many times the family members come and meet us and tell that their child is meeting the wrong people. The local company commanders then approach them and try to explain. Also advises parents. Many times we have been successful in preventing them from going wrong. We also explain to those who have joined the terrorists, come back, pick up the gun and get photographed, it does not mean that you have to die. Many people have come back, about whom we do not say much for security reasons.