milett figueroa returns to television after his participation in “The great chef: famous”. This time, the well-known Peruvian model will return to the screens and in a big way: the influencer will debut on the Argentine screens with a very famous and classic program. Many asked that the model appear again in some important project such as the latin formatand it seems that this will come true, which will mean an important step in the career of the former reality girl.

How was Milett Figueroa’s time on “The Great Chef”?

She was one of the first participants in the channel 2 cooking contest and surprised everyone with her dedication to the competition. In addition to her beauty, she demonstrated her resilience by being sentenced seven times and appearing in virtually every episode of the show.

Unfortunately, it was eliminated, but it showed a little-known facet and a totally different image from how many saw it before due to the controversies in which it was involved. She even starred in a ‘shippeo’ with jury Giacomo Bocchio, which she kept the audience entertained. Now we will see her in a new challenge.

What show will Milett Figueroa be on?

milett will participate in the contest program “Bailando 2023”, hosted by the well-known presenter Marcelo Tinelli in Argentina. The news was released in a space in that country and the former reality girl was mentioned referring to her recent passage through the Latina culinary contest. It will not be the first time that she has joined a dance competition, since she was already a few years ago in Gisela’s “El gran show”.

“A Peruvian girl, an influencer, who was in ‘Masterchef’ (‘The Great Chef’) from there (Peru), is well known and who joins ‘Bailando’. Her name is Milett and she is very pretty“, was part of what was said in the program “Los angeles de la mañana”.