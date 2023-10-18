Telemundo’s new production, ‘Vuelve a mí’, reached its first week and became the favorite of all Mexican homes. The soap opera, which stars William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, replaced season 8 of ‘The Lord of the Skies’ in the schedule and captured all the public’s attention, which is why its first episode was close to reaching one million of viewers, being the most watched in the schedule and leading the rating.

If you also want to be part of the phenomenon and not miss anything about this new fiction created by Sergio Mendoza and Amaris Paezin the following note, we will tell you all the details about the premiere of its next chapter.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 8, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 9 of ‘Come back to me’

When does chapter 9 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 9 of ‘Back to me’ premieres TODAY Wednesday, October 18, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, stars William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria, respectively. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 9 of ‘Come back to me?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will release its new episode starting at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) on the previously mentioned date in the United States. If you are in a Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective schedules so you don’t miss the new Telemundo production:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 7 [RESUMEN COMPLETO]: what happened in the October 16 episode?

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 9.00 pm

Peru: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 10.00 pm

Chile: 11.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Spain: 4.00 am (the next day)

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch ‘Back to me’ LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform. Telemundo, where, in addition, you can find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you can also enjoy this production through the application of Peacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’ chapter 6 on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see ‘Back to me’ through the channel Telemundo LIVE, you can download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas star in ‘Come back to me’, the new production of the American channel. Photo: Telemundo

This is the cast of ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

#chapter #Telemundo #time #channel #watch #William #Levy #online