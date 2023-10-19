‘Vuelve a mí’, the new Telemundo production, premieres its episode 9, where emotions will be on the surface. In the novel starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, which episode after episode is attracting more fans, Nuria recognized her son on the street, so we could witness the long-awaited reunion. On the other hand, Santiago will not enjoy everyone’s forgiveness, since in his own house they still do not trust him.

If you want to know what else will happen in chapter 9 of the fiction created by Sergio Mendoza and Amaris PaezIn the following note we will tell you all the details that you should take into account about its premiere so that you do not miss anything of the story that captivated the families of Latin America.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 9 of ‘Come back to me’

When is chapter 9 of ‘Come back to me’ released?

Episode 9 of ‘Back to me’ premieres TODAY, Thursday, October 19, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, stars William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria, respectively. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 9 of ‘Come back to me?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will release its new episode starting at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) on the previously mentioned date in the United States. If you are in a Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective schedules so you don’t miss the new Telemundo production:

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 9.00 pm

Peru: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 10.00 pm

Chile: 11.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Spain: 4.00 am (the next day).

On which platform to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch ‘Back to me’ LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform. Telemundo, where, in addition, you can find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application of Peacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

Where to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see ‘Back to me’ through the channel Telemundo LIVE, you can download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

The disappearance of little Andrés will collapse the world of Nuria, his mother, in the novel ‘Come back to me’. Photo: Telemundo

This is the cast of ‘Come back to me’