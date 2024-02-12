The last episodes of 'Come back to me' will keep all viewers on the edge of their seats. Chapter 88 of the novel Telemundo will show us the concern of the Zepeda family, especially Santiagowho managed to communicate with Andrés, but still does not know where he is after being kidnapped by Braulio, who does not plan to give in and continues with his plan to avoid going to prison for all his crimes.

Besides, Lianawith the help of Splendor, will make an attempt on the lives of Nuria and her family when they start a fire in their house, which will put her in a highly dangerous situation. If you want to know everything about the premiere of the new episode of the successful novel, in this note we will tell you the details you need to know so as not to miss anything in its final stretch.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 88 of 'Come back to me'

When does chapter 88 of 'Come back to me' come out?

Episode 88 of the novel 'Back to me'successful production of Telemundo, will be presented on Monday, February 12, 2024. Since its premiere, the series had a wide audience, which has increased as the weeks progressed, and which was impregnated by its involving story, which is characterized by intense drama, exciting romances and many betrayals.

What time does chapter 88 of 'Come back to me' premiere?

Chapter 88 'Back to me'a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will be available to viewers in the United States from 6:00 pm (Pacific time), 8:00 pm (Central time) and 9:00 pm (Eastern time).

For its part, the audience in Latin America is also interested in witnessing the highlights of this popular series, so, below, we will detail the schedules of its broadcast in various countries in the region:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay:11.00 pm

Where to watch 'Vuelve a mí' LIVE on Telemundo?

Episode 88 of 'Come back to me' will be broadcast exclusively on the signal Telemundo, so it is necessary to tune into the appropriate channel of this network to enjoy the soap opera. Here we offer you a detailed guide that includes the different television services available in various countries and the specific channels through which the program can be accessed:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

Braulio remains untraceable after Andrés was tricked into taking him to an unknown location. Photo: Telemundo

How to watch 'Come back to me' LIVE and ONLINE?

'Back to me' is not limited to television broadcasting Telemundoas it is also available online and live through the official Web site of the channel, as well as on its streaming platform. Additionally, it is relevant to highlight that the soap opera can be watched using the application. Peacock.

How many chapters does 'Come back to me' have?

Telemundo confirmed that 'Back to me' will consist of a total of 95 episodes. Therefore, there are less than 10 left to conclude this exciting story.

What is the cast of 'Come back to me'?

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

