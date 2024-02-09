The emotions do not stop in the last weeks of 'Come back to me'. The novel of Telemundo is in its final chapters and we will witness the disappointment that will come Santiago after discovering that it was Braulio, his own brother, who blamed him for Alicia's death, for which he was sent to prison. Likewise, he will reproach Martha, who, even though she knew the whole truth, never told him anything.

However, that will not be all in episode 87 of the successful novel starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, since Braulio will kidnap Andrés with the story that they will go on a trip for a few days, something that will leave Nuria and the entire Zepeda family in suspense. Here we will tell you everything about the premiere of the new chapter, so that you don't miss anything from its last weeks.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 87 of 'Come back to me'

When does chapter 87 of 'Come back to me' come out?

The new chapter of 'Back to me'successful production of Telemundo, will be released TODAY, Friday, February 9, 2024. Since its premiere, this novel enjoyed the company of a large audience, which grew week by week with the development of its attractive story, which has a lot of drama, romance and betrayal.

What time does chapter 87 of 'Come back to me' premiere?

Episode 87 of 'Back to me'a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, It can be seen from 6:00 pm (Pacific time), 8:00 pm (Central time) and 9:00 pm (Eastern time) for viewers in the United States.

However, the Latin American public also wants to see the last moments of this successful fiction, so below we will show the respective times of its transmission in different countries of the territory:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay: 11.00 pm

Where to watch 'Vuelve a mí' LIVE on Telemundo?

'Come back to me' chapter 87 can be seen, exclusively, through the screens of Telemundo, so you will have to tune into the corresponding channel of said medium to be able to enjoy the novel. Here we will show you a detailed guide with the various television services in different countries and the channels where you can tune in to the program:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

How to watch 'Come back to me' LIVE and ONLINE?

'Back to me' It can not only be seen through the television signal of Telemundosince you can also see it online and totally live on the official website of the channel, as well as through its streaming platform. On the other hand, it is important to note that the novel can also be viewed through the Peacock application.

How many chapters does 'Come back to me' have?

'Back to me' will have a total of 95 chapters, something that was confirmed by Telemundo itself. In this way, there are less than 10 episodes left to reach the end of this shocking story, which would end in the penultimate week of February.

