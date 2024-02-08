The truths come to light in 'Come back to me'. The successful novel by Telemundo It is in its final chapters and many pending issues are finding solutions. In his new episode, Braulio He will tell his mother the whole truth and confess that he was the culprit of many of the misfortunes that occurred in the Zepeda family. This revelation will break Martha's heart.

On the other hand, the romance between Nuria and Santiago could take the next step after the Zepeda family member asks her to marry him. Will you accept? If you don't want to miss anything from the new chapter of 'Back to me'in this note we will tell you all the details about its premiere so you can experience its last weeks.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 86 of 'Come back to me'

When is chapter 86 of 'Come back to me' released?

Episode 86 of 'Back to me'the acclaimed novel by Telemundo, will be broadcast next Thursday, February 8, 2024. Since its debut, on October 9, 2023, this production managed to capture the attention of a large number of viewers, thanks to the participation of William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago Zepeda and Nuria García, respectively. The plot, which was developed with great reception, established a firm community of followers throughout its broadcast.

What time does chapter 86 of 'Come back to me' come out?

Episode 86 of the novel 'Back to me'directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will be available to audiences in the United States at different times, depending on the area in which they are located: at 6:00 pm Pacific Time, 8:00 pm Central Time, and 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

To ensure that fans of this exciting fiction in Latin America do not miss any details, the specific broadcast times in the various countries in the region will be provided below:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay:11.00 pm

Where to watch 'Vuelve a mí' LIVE on Telemundo?

'Come back to me' is an exclusive novel by Telemundo, so viewers must tune in to the corresponding channel of this international network to enjoy the program. Below is a guide to the channels available on various television services in different countries, thus making it easier for fans to access this exciting production:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

How to watch 'Come back to me' LIVE and ONLINE?

It is relevant to mention that 'Back to me' is not limited to television broadcasting through Telemundosince it is also accessible through the official website of the network and on its streaming platform, where all episodes can be viewed in full. Additionally, the novel can be seen on the Peacock application, a platform that offers the episodes one day after their television premiere.

What is the cast of 'Come back to me'?

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

How many chapters does 'Come back to me' have?

Telemundo announced that the series 'Back to me' will have a total of 95 episodes. Considering this information, it follows that the acclaimed production will conclude in the last weeks of February.

