'Come back to me', chapter 80 on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

'Come Back to Me' Chapter 80 will keep all viewers on the edge of their seats. The novel of Telemundo is in its final chapters and its stories will begin to find a conclusion. On the one hand, the 'Tiger' will take revenge against Brauliowho refused to release him from prison, and will tell everything he did to his brother Santiago, including the false accusation of murder that he issued against him, which caused him to serve a long prison sentence.

Besides, Nuria will have his heart in his mouth again after finding out that Andrew he lost it again, as he fears he will not recover it this time. The little boy, for his part, will be intercepted by a strange woman, who will kidnap him with tricks. In this note we will tell you everything you need to know about this shocking chapter so that you do not miss a single moment of the outcome of this production.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 80 of 'Come back to me'

When is chapter 80 of 'Come back to me' released?

Episode 80 of 'Back to me' aired on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. This novel by Telemundo captured the attention of an audience that has grown every week since its premiere on October 9, 2023. With William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas playing Santiago Zepeda and Nuria García, respectively, this drama has managed to consolidate a loyal group of followers throughout its episodes.

What time does chapter 80 of 'Come back to me' come out?

Episode 80 of 'Back to me'fiction directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, was available to viewers in the United States starting at 6:00 pm Pacific Time, 8:00 pm Central Time, and 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

Below, the broadcast schedules in the different Latin American countries are provided to ensure that followers of this exciting plot do not miss a single detail:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay:11.00 pm

Where to watch 'Vuelve a mí' LIVE on Telemundo?

'Back to me'an exclusive production of Telemundo, requires the audience to tune into the appropriate channel of this international network for viewing. Below, we offer you a guide to the channels available on different television services and in various countries to enjoy this novel.

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214)

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18)

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331)

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181)

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18)

The 'Tigre' would tell the whole truth about Braulio as revenge for having been sent to prison. Photo: Telemundo

How to watch 'Come back to me' LIVE and ONLINE?

Notably 'Back to me' It is not limited only to television broadcasting in Telemundo. The novel is also accessible through the official Web site of the medium and its streaming platform, where viewers can find all the full episodes. Additionally, the fiction is available in the Peacock application, which allows users to watch all the episodes the day after their premieres.