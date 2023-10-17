‘Come back to me’, chapter 8, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

‘Vuelve a mí’ is the new Telemundo production that is conquering the public with the story of Nuria and Santiago, who must fight together for what they have lost. This novel stars William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas. Its characters will risk their lives to seek justice for little Andrés, who died in the last chapters. Likewise, according to the trailer for episode 8, we will see that Santiago could fall into a new trap.

So that you don’t miss any chapter of ‘Come back to me’, below, we leave you all the details of the Telemundo novel so you can watch it ONLINE and LIVE.

When does chapter 8 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Chapter 8 of‘Back to me’premieresTODAY, Tuesday, October 17, 2023. This is the new novel byWilliam Levywhich began airing on October 9 and is conquering viewers with the story written by Sergio Mendoza and Amaris Páez.

What time to watch chapter 8 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’starring William Levy, will release its chapter 8 starting at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) on the aforementioned date; while, in Peru, it can be seen an hour earlier, that is, from 8:00 pm. If you are in another country in the region or in Spain and do not want to miss the production of Telemundowe leave you the respective schedules:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the next day.

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you do not have access to the signal to watch LIVE ‘Back to me’there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the web or streamingTelemundo. In addition, you can find all the previous episodes of the series on this platform and in the Peacock application, available one day after their broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To watch ‘Come back to me’, a novel starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, on the Telemundo LIVE, you can download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

