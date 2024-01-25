Bittersweet moments will be experienced in the new episode of 'Come back to me'. On the one hand, Santiago will be very happy with Nuria, so they will expose their love in front of everyone. This will cause the young woman's aunt to tell her to stay the night at her house. On the other hand, the Zepeda family will experience tragedy when they discover that Aída was murdered, thus awakening the fury of Brauliowho asked to interrogate all the employees of the house, in order to find the culprits.

However, he does not expect that the 'Tiger' listened to his request, so he will talk to Liana to get rid of him, to which she agreed. Will they kill Braulio? In the following note we will tell you all the details about the release of episode 76 of 'Back to me'.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Come back to me', chapter 50, from Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 76 of 'Come back to me'

When is chapter 76 of 'Come back to me' released?

Chapter 76 'Back to me' will air on Thursday, January 25, 2024. This novel, which has in the leading roles William Levy and Samadhi Zendejaswho play Santiago Zepeda and Nuria García, respectively, officially premiered on October 9, 2023 and, with the passing of its episodes, it increased its legion of fans, who do not miss a single episode of the novel by Telemundo.

What time does chapter 76 of 'Come back to me' come out?

The new episode of 'Back to me'a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, It can be seen from 6:00 pm (Pacific time), 8:00 pm (Central time) and 9:00 pm (Eastern time) in the United States.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Come back to me', chapter 49, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

Below, we show you the schedules of its premiere in different Latin American countries:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay: 11.00 pm

Where to watch 'Vuelve a mí' LIVE on Telemundo?

'Back to me' It is a novel under the production of Telemundo, so its broadcast is exclusive to the famous American channel. Here we show you the channels where you can watch the novel in each country:

YOU CAN SEE: 'Come back to me', chapter 48, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

YOU CAN SEE: 'Come back to me' Telemundo novel episode 46: time, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

YOU CAN SEE: 'Come back to me', chapter 45: preview, channel and where to watch the Telemundo novel online

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

How to watch 'Come back to me' LIVE ONLINE?

It is important to mention that 'Back to me' It can not only be enjoyed through the television signal of Telemundosince it can also be seen through its Web page and the channel's streaming platform, sites where you will find all the complete episodes of the famous novel. Likewise, you can also watch the fiction through the Peacock application, where you can watch the chapters a day after their official premiere.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Come back to me', preview of chapter 44: time, channel and where to watch the Telemundo novel online

What is the cast of 'Come back to me'?

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

The novel 'Come back to me' is in its final weeks. Photo: Telemundo

How many chapters does 'Come back to me' have?

As confirmed by the same Telemundo team, 'Back to me' It will have a total of 95 episodes, so we are just a few weeks away from knowing the expected outcome of the story.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Come back to me', chapter 43, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

What is the soap opera 'Vuelve a mí' about?

'Back to me' tells the story of Nuria, a low-income woman who begins a romantic relationship with Braulio, without knowing that he is one of the owners of the company where she works in order to support her son and sister. Later, she meets Santiago, Braulio's brother, with whom she will live an idyllic love story.

However, the lives of the main characters begin to intertwine after the tragic kidnapping of Andrés, the protagonist's son. This situation will generate a clash of emotions that will end up upending their lives completely, since the love and strength of a mother towards her son moves mountains.

#39Come #me39 #chapter #Telemundo #time #channel #watch #William #Levy #online