‘Come back to me’ is in its premiere week and, every day, it presents us with an exciting chapter of the story starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas. In the new episode of the Telemundo soap opera, we see how Santiago runs after Nuria, who is determined to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge. Will he be able to save her in the soap opera?

In the following note, we leave you a complete and detailed guide with all the information on the new Telemundo novel, ‘Vuelve a mi’, and where to watch chapter 7 online and live.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 7 of ‘Come back to me’

When is chapter 7 of ‘Come back to me’ released?

Chapter 7 of‘Back to me’premieres TODAY, Monday, October 16, 2023.William Levystars in this new novel that began airing on October 9 and hopes to conquer the public with the story written by Sergio Mendoza and Amaris Páez. According to the trailer, we will see that Santiago will run after Nuria to save her from her suicide, since Samadhi’s character wants to jump off a bridge.

What time to watch chapter 7 of ‘Come back to me’?

The novel‘Back to me’will broadcast its episode 7 from 9:00 pm (Eastern time) on the indicated date, while in Peru it can be seen one hour earlier, that is, at 8:00 pm. In case you reside in another country in the region or in Spain and you don’t want to miss the new Telemundo production, here we leave you the respective schedules:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the next day.

Where to watch the novel ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE?

If you do not have access to the signal to watch the novel LIVE‘Back to me’you can enjoy the fiction through the official website or the streaming service ofTelemundo. In addition, you can find the previous episodes of the series on this platform and in the Peacock application, available one day after their broadcast. This option provides flexibility to enjoy the production at your preferred time and place.

Meet the cast of the novel ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago

Samadhi Zendejas is Nuria

Kimberly Dos Ramos is Liana

Ferdinando Valencia is Braulio

Ximena Herrera as Amelia

Laura Flores is Martha

Christian de la Campa is Diego

Rodolfo Salas is Fausto

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo

Amaranta Ruiz is Rosalía.

