‘Vuelve a mí’ is the new Telemundo soap opera that has hit the screens of the popular channel. This production stars William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, whose characters will enter a story full of drama in which they must fight to recover what they have lost. Now, in its premiere week, the series will premiere its sixth chapter, which hopes to be as exciting as the previous ones.

In order not to miss any new episode of ‘Vuelve a mí’, in the following note, we leave you all the details of the Telemundo soap opera about when and where to watch it ONLINE and LIVE.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 6 of 'Come back to me'

When is chapter 6 of ‘Come back to me’ released?

‘Back to me’will premiere its chapter 6 TODAY, Friday, October 13, 2023. This new novel, starringWilliam Levy, began airing on Monday, October 9 and, with the passage of its episodes, hopes to conquer the public with the original story of Sergio Mendoza and Amaris Páez. According to the trailer, we will see that the protagonist suffered a serious accident and is hospitalized.

What time to watch episode 6 of the soap opera ‘Vuelve a mí’?

Chapter 4 of‘Back to me’It will begin broadcasting at 9:00 pm (EST); while, in Peru, it can be seen from 8:00 pm However, if you are in another country in the region or in Spain and you do not want to miss the Telemundo soap opera, below, we leave you the respective schedules:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the next day.

Where to watch the novel ‘Come back to me’ LIVE?

The novel‘Back to me’you can see LIVE through the signalTelemundoin the United States, since it is an original production of the popular international channel. Therefore, this series, which brings the soap opera heartthrob back to the screensWilliam Levyis only available to people residing in the United States.

How to watch the novel ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the signalTelemundoto see the novel LIVE‘Back to me’, it is possible to access ONLINE the channel’s official website or streaming service. Likewise, you will be able to find the previous episodes of the series on this platform and in the Peacock application one day after they are broadcast.

