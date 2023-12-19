Episode 50 of the soap opera 'Vuelve a mí' on Telemundo is getting closer to the chapter in which the union of mother and son comes to fruition. In this preview, we see that Santiago is curious to know what happened to Nuria's son, who was reported deceased. For her part, the co-star of the soap opera does not accept this death and continues with the search for the minor. This part of the production of Telemundo It may be essential for little Andrés to return to his mother.

On the other hand, Liana will not forgive any approach Sebastián makes to Nuria and will see a way to get revenge. Don't miss any details of 'Come back to me', the novel with William Levy by Telemundo which has already become the favorite of Mexicans.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 50 of 'Come back to me'

When is the premiere of episode 50 of 'Come back to me'?

The 50th episode of the soap opera 'Come back to me' It will air on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Starring William Levy like Santiago Zepeda and Samadhi Zendejas in the role of Nuria García, this series began its broadcast on October 9, 2023. It is anticipated that the growing number of followers of the novel will continue to increase as the weeks progress.

What time does chapter 50 of 'Come back to me' come out?

Chapter 50 of 'Back to me', a production directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will air in the United States at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time). In Mexico, this Telemundo series will premiere at 8:00 p.m.

'Come back to me', a novel with William Levy, is closer to its end. Photo: capture TikTok

Where to watch 'Come back to me' ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you find it impossible to tune in to 'Vuelve a mí' on Telemundo, you have the option of watching the soap opera online through its website or on the channel's streaming platform. These services offer you access to all the full episodes of the series. On the other hand, the Peacock application allows you to watch the episodes a day after their official launch.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see 'Come back to me' ONLINE and at no cost, you can download the free application Telemundo. It is important to mention that this service is only available to users in the United States. Additionally, the episodes of the novel are also available on its official YouTube channel.

In addition, you also have the possibility to enjoy'Back to me'through other platforms such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. In these, you can watch the fiction on-demand, as long as it is available for your region.

What is the cast of 'Come back to me'?

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

