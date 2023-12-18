'Come back to me' will premiere its 49th episode, which promises to keep all its fans on the edge of their seats, because Santiago could discover the true destiny of Andrewwho was separated from Nuria after he suffered a terrible accident that caused him to lose his memory. Given this, Braulio's brother will ask that what happened to him be investigated, in order to clarify his suspicions and be able to reunite his beloved with his little son as soon as possible.

If you want to know the outcome of this tense story, in the following article we will tell you all the details about the premiere of the new chapter of the novel by Telemundowhich quickly entered the hearts of Mexican viewers.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Come back to me', chapter 48, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 49 of 'Come back to me'

When does episode 49 of 'Come back to me' premiere?

Chapter 49 of'Back to me' will premiere on Monday, December 18, 2023. This novel, which starsWilliam LevyandSamadhi Zendejaswho play Santiago Zepeda and Nuria García, respectively, was officially released on October 9, 2023, and its legion of fans is expected to continue to grow as the weeks go by.

What time does chapter 49 of 'Come back to me' come out?

Episode 49 of'Back to me'fiction that is under the direction of Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez,will air from 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States. While, in Mexico, this Telemundo production will premiere at 8:00 p.m.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Come back to me' Telemundo novel episode 46: time, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Where to watch 'Come back to me' ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you can't see'Back to me'through the signal Telemundo, you can access the content of the novel through its website or the channel's streaming platform. In these services you will have access to all the complete episodes of the novel. On the other hand, you can also follow the story through the Peacock application, where you can enjoy the chapters a day after their official premiere.

Santiago will be very determined to know what happened to Nuria's son. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To enjoy 'Come back to me' ONLINE and totally FREE, you can download the official applicationTelemundo, which has no cost. It should be noted that this service is only available to users located in the United States. On the other hand, you can also enjoy the chapters of the novel through its official YouTube channel.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Come back to me', chapter 45: preview, channel and where to watch the Telemundo novel online

In addition, you also have the possibility to see'Back to me'through other platforms such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, in which you can watch fiction on-demand, as long as it is available for your region.

What is the cast of 'Come back to me'?

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García

#39Come #me39 #chapter #Telemundo #time #channel #watch #William #Levy #online