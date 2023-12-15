Chapter 48 of 'Come back to me' will take us on a roller coaster of emotions. The successful novel by Telemundo will show us that the possibility that Nuria and his son reunites is closer than ever, after Santiago, while she was on the beach with Andrés, she noticed the bracelet he was wearing on his wrist. That's when he remembers that Nuria was wearing the same bracelet, so she asked the boy if she remembered who had given it to her. Can she find her way back to her real family?

If you want to know how this story will develop, which continues to attract followers week after week, we will tell you everything you need to know about the premiere of the new chapter, which could answer several questions.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 48 of 'Come back to me'

When does episode 48 of 'Come Back to Me' premiere?

Chapter 48 of 'Back to me' will premiere TODAY, Friday, December 15, 2023. This novel, which stars William Levy and Samadhi Zendejaswho play Santiago and Nuria, respectively, began on October 9, 2023 and it is expected that its legion of fans will continue to increase as the chapters pass.

What time does chapter 48 of 'Come back to me' come out?

Episode 48 of 'Back to me'fiction that is under the direction of Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will be released from 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States. While, in Mexico, this Telemundo production will premiere at 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch 'Come back to me' ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you can't tune 'Back to me' through the television signal, you can access the content of the novel through the website or the streaming platform of Telemundo. In these services you will have access to the complete episodes of the fiction. On the other hand, you can also follow the novel through the Peacock application and watch the chapters a day after their official premiere.

The reunion between Nuria and Andrés could happen sooner than we expected. Photo: Telemundo See also The new maps of flood zones in Murcia include the Ramblas del Norte and areas of the Malecón

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To enjoy 'Come back to me' ONLINE and totally FREE, you can download the official application Telemundo, which has no cost. It should be noted that this service is only available to users located in the United States. On the other hand, you can also enjoy the chapters of the novel through its official YouTube channel.

As if that were not enough, you also have the possibility to see 'Back to me' through other platforms such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, where you can enjoy fiction on-demand, as long as it is available for your region.

What is the cast of 'Come back to me'?