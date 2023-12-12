In episode 45 from 'Vuelve a mi', the successful Telemundo novel, Nuria is closer to the truth and at the same time Andrew. In the trailer, she finally finds out that her son is alive, but her sister Comfort It does not yet tell him its location. Along these lines, the mother begins the search for the little one again, but apparently Santiago He will be closer to the child and does not realize that he is next to the kidnappers. In this note, we tell you how and where to watch the soap opera that is breaking it on the screens.

This is the preview of chapter 45 of 'Come back to me'

When is the premiere of chapter 45 of 'Come back to me'?

Today, Tuesday, December 12, 2023, episode 45 of 'Come back to me' is broadcast, made by William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria, respectively. This soap opera, which premiered on October 9, 2023, continues to attract a growing audience thanks to its intriguing story.

What time does chapter 45 of 'Come back to me' premiere?

Episode 45 of 'Back to me', directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will air at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time in the United States). In Mexico, this Telemundo program can be seen from 8:00 p.m.

How can I watch 'Come Back to Me' for free ONLINE?

If you can't see 'Back to me' live on TV, there is the option to follow the soap opera online through the Telemundo website or streaming service. There you can find all the previous chapters of the series. In addition, the Peacock application allows you to access this production by offering the episodes one day after their original broadcast.

'Come back to me' chapter 45, Fausto will beg Consuelo not to tell the truth to Nuria / Photo: TikTok capture

You also have the option to enjoy 'Back to me' through streaming services like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, where the series is available to watch on demand, depending on its availability in your area.

Who acts in 'Come back to me?

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

