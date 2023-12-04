The successful novel by Telemundo ‘Return to Me’ returns with his chapter 39, which is loaded with shocking revelations. Santiago, played by William Levy, receives a photo on his mobile that shows Nuria kissing ‘Chalo’. Shocked, he decides to sleep with Liana after having rejected any kind of relationship with her. What consequences will this impulsive act by Santiago bring? Did Nuria really kiss with ‘Chalo’?

If you want to discover more about the twists and turns of this story that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, we invite you to read this note to find out all the details of the latest episode and how to watch it from the comfort of your home.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 38, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 39 of ‘Come back to me’

When does episode 39 of ‘Come back to me’ premiere?

Chapter 39 of‘Back to me’will air TODAY, Monday, December 4, 2023. Starring the actorsWilliam LevyandSamadhi Zendejas, in the respective roles of Santiago and Nuria, the Mexican soap opera began on October 9, 2023 and is one of Telemundo’s best television hits. Plus, its audience grows as each episode unfolds.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 36, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

What time does chapter 39 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

The soap opera‘Back to me’will release its 39th episode at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States, on the designated day. In Mexico, this Telemundo production will be available starting at 8:00 pm The Mexican novel is directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez.

Where can I watch ‘Come Back to Me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

You can see‘Back to me’live on television, and you also have the option of following the novel online, through the streaming application and the Telemundo website. In those two options you will find all the previous episodes of the series. Likewise, the episodes will be available on Peacock only one day after their official broadcast on TV.

Santiago and Nuria, protagonists of the Telemundo novel, ‘Come back to me’. Photo: Telemundo.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 35, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE ONLINE?

TelemundoIt has its application to download for free from a mobile device. It should be noted that the app is only available for the country of the United States. InYoutubeYou will also find the chapters of ‘Come back to me’, but to do so it is necessary to follow the official channel of the production.

#chapter #Telemundo #time #channel #watch #William #Levy #online