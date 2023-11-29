‘Come back to me’, chapter 36, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

He chapter 36 of ‘Vuelve a mí’, the Telemundo soap opera of the moment, promises to maintain the tension among its viewers by showing us the confrontation between Nuria and Liana, who will provoke his rival after causing the end of his relationship with Santiago; However, the warehouse worker Zepeda did not give in to her request to hit her. Unfortunately, the person she ended up exploding with was her co-worker, whom she slapped, an act that caused her ex-lover to intercede to prevent things from getting out of control.

If you want to know what will happen in the new meeting between the characters of William Levy and Samadhi Zendejaswe invite you to read the following note, where we will tell you everything you need to know about the premiere of the new chapter of ‘Back to me’.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 36 of ‘Come back to me’

When will episode 36 of ‘Come back to me’ be released?

Episode 36 of ‘Back to me’ will make its premiere TODAY, Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This new novel, led by William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas in the roles of Santiago and Nuria, started on October 9, 2023. It is anticipated that its captivating plot will continue to attract a growing audience with each new episode.

What time does chapter 35 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

‘Come back to me’, directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will present its 35th episode at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States on the appointed day. In Mexico, This Telemundo production will be available starting at 8:00 p.m.

Where can I watch ‘Come Back to Me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you can’t see ‘Back to me’ live on television, you have the option of enjoying the soap opera online through the website or streaming platform of Telemundo. In those places, you will find all the previous episodes of the series available. In addition, you can access this production through the Peacock application, which offers the episodes one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see ‘Back to me’ live on the Telemundo channel, download the free application on any device. Please note that the app is only available for the United States. Another option is to enjoy the series for free on the production’s official YouTube channel.

This is the cast of the novel ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

