The drama will continue to escalate in the chapter 35 from ‘Come back to me’. Telemundo’s successful novel will show us the serious mistake it will make Santiago, who went on a drinking spree and spent the night with Julia. This will reach the ears of Nuria, who will also see the photos of both of them in private, which would cause him to forget the love of his life forever. On the other hand, Braulio He would be the victim of betrayal by his own circle, which wants to see him fall at any cost.

To find out what else will happen in this fascinating story starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejaswe invite you to read the following note, where we will give you all the details you need to know about the premiere of its next episode.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 34 of ‘Come back to me’

When will episode 35 of ‘Come back to me’ be released?

Chapter 35 of ‘Back to me’ will premiere TODAY, Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This new novel, starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejasas Santiago and Nuria, respectively, began its broadcast on October 9, 2023, and its exciting story is expected to attract more viewers as the episodes pass.

What time will episode 35 of ‘Come back to me’ be broadcast?

The novel ‘Back to me’directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will present its 35th episode at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time), in the United States on the aforementioned date. In Mexico, Telemundo production will be available starting at 8:00 p.m.

Where can I watch ‘Come Back to Me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you cannot access the television signal to watch ‘Back to me’ live, you have the option to enjoy the soap opera online through the website or streaming platform of Telemundo, there you will also find all the previous episodes of the series. In addition, you can watch this production through the Peacock application, which offers the episodes one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see ‘Back to me’ live on the Telemundo channel, download the free application on any device. However, keep in mind that the app is only available for the United States. Alternatively, you can enjoy the series for free on the production’s official YouTube channel.

This is the cast of the novel ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García

