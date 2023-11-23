The story of ‘Come back to me’ is getting more and more intense. In it chapter 33 of Telemundo production, Santiago will suffer from the breakup of his relationship with Nuria, because she discovered that she belonged to the Zepeda family, which she hates. In addition, the character played by William Levy would come to blows with Braulio, her brother, who had a past love affair with the young worker and who intends to regain her love again. Will the family bond be broken by the love of a woman?

If you want to know the outcome of this captivating story, which turned ‘Back to me’ in the public’s favorite novel, in this note we will tell you all the details about its premiere, which will suffer a slight delay. What happened?

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 33 of ‘Come back to me’

When does chapter 33 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 33 of‘Back to me’ will premiere on Friday, November 24, 2023. The reason why the chapter will not be released on Thursday the 23rd is because the channel in charge of its transmission will broadcast an NFL football match. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, starsWilliam LevyandSamadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 33 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez,will release its 33rd episode starting at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time)of the previously mentioned date in the United States. For its part, the production ofTelemundoIt can be seen in Mexico from 8:00 p.m.It should be noted that ‘Vuelve a mí’ is an original Telemundo production, which aired on October 9, 2023.

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the soap opera ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo, in which you can also find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

The romance between Nuria and Santiago came to an end after a series of secrets and lies were discovered. Photo: Telemundo

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see‘Back to me’through the channelTelemundoLIVE, download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

This is the cast of the novel ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García

