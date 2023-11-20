He episode 30 of ‘Come back to me’ will show a moment of celebration, since it will be the birthday of Santiago; However, she will receive an unpleasant surprise after Liana invites Nuria to her family party, in which she will finally discover her true identity as a member of the Zepeda family. This could irreparably affect their relationship because the young worker harbors strong resentment towards said clan. Will Liana finally be able to get her way?

If you want to know what will happen at the beginning of this week in the successful novel by Telemundowhich stars William Levy and Samadhi ZendejasIn the following note we will tell you all the details you need to know about the launch of the new chapter of this exciting fiction.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 30 of ‘Come back to me’

When does chapter 30 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 30‘Back to me’ will premiere on Monday, November 20, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, starsWilliam LevyandSamadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 30 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez,will release its 29th episode starting at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time)of the previously mentioned date in the United States. For its part, the production ofTelemundo It can be seen in Mexico from 8:00 p.m. It should be noted that ‘Vuelve a mí’ is an original Telemundo production, which aired on October 9, 2023.

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the soap opera ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo, in which you can also find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

Liana’s plan would go perfectly after revealing Santiago’s true identity to Nuria. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see‘Back to me’through the channelTelemundoLIVE, download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

This is the cast of the novel ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García

