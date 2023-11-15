‘Come back to me’, a Telemundo novel starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, will bring us another exciting chapter. In this installment, Liana would have a plan to get Nuria out of the way, who, in turn, would be closer to knowing the whereabouts of her son, after a police officer was asked if she had seen him. On the other hand, we will know if the character played by the Venezuelan Kimberly Dos Ramos He will reveal to Santiago about the affair his new girlfriend had with Braulio.

In the following note, we will tell you all the details about the premiere of episode 28 of ‘Back to me’which, as the days go by, continues to captivate the public with its story full of drama and romance.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 28 of ‘Come back to me’

When does chapter 28 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 28‘Back to me’ will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, starsWilliam LevyandSamadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 28 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez,will release its 28th episode starting at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time)of the previously mentioned date in the United States. For its part, the production ofTelemundo It can be seen in Mexico from 8:00 p.m. It should be noted that ‘Vuelve a mí’ is an original Telemundo production, which aired on October 9, 2023.

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo, in which you can also find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see‘Back to me’through the channelTelemundoLIVE, download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

This is the cast of ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

